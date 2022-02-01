.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Vatican envoy slams Lebanese politicians during visit to Beirut

  • Font
File photo of Paul Gallagher. (AFP)
File photo of Paul Gallagher. (AFP)

Vatican envoy slams Lebanese politicians during visit to Beirut

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Vatican’s foreign minister criticized Lebanese politicians on his visit to Beirut on Tuesday saying “let there be an end to the few profiting from the suffering of the many.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Archbishop Paul Gallagher added: “Stop using Lebanon for foreign interests.”

Read more:

Blinken meets Pope Francis, receives private tour of Sistine Chapel

Pope Francis appeals for Rome homeless as number of dead from cold rises

Coronavirus: Vatican to begin COVID-19 vaccinations second half of January

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More