Vatican envoy slams Lebanese politicians during visit to Beirut

The Vatican’s foreign minister criticized Lebanese politicians on his visit to Beirut on Tuesday saying “let there be an end to the few profiting from the suffering of the many.”
Archbishop Paul Gallagher added: “Stop using Lebanon for foreign interests.”
