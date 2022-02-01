Vatican envoy slams Lebanese politicians during visit to Beirut

The Vatican’s foreign minister criticized Lebanese politicians on his visit to Beirut on Tuesday saying “let there be an end to the few profiting from the suffering of the many.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Archbishop Paul Gallagher added: “Stop using Lebanon for foreign interests.”

Read more:

Blinken meets Pope Francis, receives private tour of Sistine Chapel

Pope Francis appeals for Rome homeless as number of dead from cold rises

Coronavirus: Vatican to begin COVID-19 vaccinations second half of January