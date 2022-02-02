Iranian gas flows to Turkey at 50 percent of guaranteed levels: Sources

Iranian natural gas flows to Turkey are currently at around 50 percent of daily guaranteed levels and repairs to the pipeline on the Iranian side of the border have been postponed until the Spring, Turkish sector sources said on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

They said the current gas volumes and pressure were not in line with contract conditions. Iran cut gas flows to Turkey in late January for some 10 days due to a technical failure, prompting Ankara to order gas-fueled power plants to cut gas use temporarily.

Last Friday, Turkey’s energy ministry said the reduction of natural gas supply to industrial facilities would amount to 20 percent from the start of this week, compared with a previous 40 percent.

Turkey is almost fully dependent on imported gas from Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, with the latter providing 16 percent of Turkey’s natural gas needs in the first 10 months of 2021, according to the latest official data.

Some Turkish manufacturing companies, including car parts maker Ege Endustri, cardboard manufacturer Kartonsan and defense automotive parts maker Katmerciler, halted production due to the cuts.

Energy prices have recently risen sharply in Turkey, driven by global increases and a 44 percent decline in the lira’s value against the dollar last year.

Electricity prices were raised as much as 125 percent for high-demand commercial users last month and by around 50 percent for lower-demand households.

Read more:

Gas flows to Europe via Yamal pipeline halted again after short resumption

OPEC+ technical committee trims 2022 oil surplus forecast

Qatar says it cannot unilaterally replace Europe’s gas needs in case of shortage