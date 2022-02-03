.
US President Biden says ISIS leader ‘removed from battlefield’ following Syria strike

U.S. President Joe Biden gestures as he gives a speech during the memorial service honoring former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., January 8, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
US President Joe Biden. (File photo: Reuters)

The Associated Press

A US special forces raid in northwestern Syria early Thursday killed the top leader of the ISIS, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, President Joe Biden said.

“Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS,” Biden said in a statement. He said all Americans involved in the operation returned safely.

Biden said he would address the American people later Thursday on the raid.

Clashes after US raid in Syria kill 13, including 6 children

