US President Biden says ISIS leader ‘removed from battlefield’ following Syria strike

A US special forces raid in northwestern Syria early Thursday killed the top leader of the ISIS, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, President Joe Biden said.

“Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS,” Biden said in a statement. He said all Americans involved in the operation returned safely.

Biden said he would address the American people later Thursday on the raid.

