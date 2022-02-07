Removal of US sanctions is its red line for revival of 2015 deal, says Tehran

Iran said on Monday removal of US sanctions is Tehran's red line in nuclear talks with world powers in Vienna to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesman told a news conference, adding that talks will resume on Tuesday.



“The issue of removal of sanctions and Iran benefiting from it is Iran's red line in the talks,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

On Saturday, Iran’s foreign minister had said that a US move to restore sanctions waivers to Tehran was not enough and Washington should provide guarantees for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

Washington on Friday restored the waivers to allow international nuclear cooperation projects, as indirect US-Iranian talks on reviving the nuclear deal enter the final stretch in Vienna.

“The lifting of some sanctions can in itself translate into good faith,” Hossein Amirabdollahian said in comments reported by Iranian media. “While what is on paper is good, but it’s not enough,” he added.

