The international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 9, 2021. (Reuters)
Terrorism

US offers millions of dollars for information on ISIS-K leader, Kabul airport bombing

“[Sanuallah] Ghafari is responsible for approving all ISIS-K operations throughout Afghanistan and arranging funding to conduct operations,” the State Department said in a statement.

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The US is offering up to $10 million for any information on the whereabouts of ISIS-K leader Sanuallah Ghafari, the State Department announced on Monday.

Ghafari is said to have been appointed by ISIS to lead its regional affiliate in June 2020. “Ghafari is responsible for approving all ISIS-K operations throughout Afghanistan and arranging funding to conduct operations,” the State Department said in a statement.

He was designated by the US as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in November 2021.

Meanwhile, the US also offered millions of dollars in rewards for any information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the August 2021 blast at Kabul airport, which killed 13 US service members and over 170 Afghans during the chaotic withdrawal ordered by President Joe Biden.

Last August, the attack claimed by ISIS-K wounded another 150 people, including US service members.

A Pentagon review released last week said that there was one individual and one blast.

Also, last week, the top US military general for the Middle East voiced concerns over ISIS-K and the threat it poses to Afghanistan and the region.

But following Biden’s decision to end the US military mission in Afghanistan, American forces have lost integral parts of their ability to combat terrorism emanating from Afghanistan and neighboring countries.

