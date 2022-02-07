US says Iran nuclear deal ‘in sight’ but urgent need to finalize

The US said Monday that a deal was possible at Iran nuclear talks in Vienna, but that an agreement had to be completed urgently as Tehran advances its nuclear capabilities.

“A deal that addresses all sides' core concerns is in sight, but if it is not reached in the coming weeks, Iran's ongoing nuclear advances will make it impossible for us to return to the JCPOA,” a State Department spokesperson said, referring to the 2015 framework agreement.

Advertisement

The talks will resume in Vienna on Tuesday after negotiators in recent weeks have cited progress in seeking to revive the 2015 accord that was supposed to prevent Iran from acquiring an atomic bomb, a goal it has always denied pursuing.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Parties have been negotiating in Vienna since last year with indirect US participation.

Talks were most recently halted at the end of last month, and the negotiators returned to their capitals for consultations.

Former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the pact in 2018 and reimposed tough economic sanctions on Iran, prompting the Islamic republic to begin pulling back from its commitments under the deal and step up its nuclear activities.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the answers that “the US brings tomorrow to Vienna will determine when we can reach an agreement.”

“We have made significant progress in various areas of the Vienna negotiations” including on guarantees that Iran seeks that a new US administration would not breach the deal once again, Khatibzadeh told reporters.

Read more:

Removal of US sanctions is its red line for revival of 2015 deal, says Tehran

US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balance

Iran wants US guarantee of reviving 2015 nuclear deal as Vienna talks near end