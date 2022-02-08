Biden’s CENTCOM chief pick says sanctions relief for Iran risks support for terrorism

US President Joe Biden’s nominee to be the top US military general for the Middle East said Tuesday that sanctions relief could benefit Iran’s support for proxies and terrorism in the region.

“There is a risk with sanctions relief that Iran would use some of that money to support its proxies and terrorism in the region. And if they did, it could increase risk to our forces in the region,” Lt. Gen. Michael Kurilla told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Kurilla, 55, leads the 18th Airborne Corps, including the Army’s response forces at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He said he was heading to Europe after the hearing due to Biden’s order to deploy members of the 18th Airborne Corps to Europe in support of Ukraine.

Gen. Frank McKenzie, the CENTCOM leader, is in the UAE for talks on increasing US help to Gulf countries following several missile and drone attacks on Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.

China

Kurilla voiced concern over China’s growing influence in the Middle East. He cited 18 of 21 countries in the CENTCOM Area of Responsibility (AOR) signing strategic agreements for Belt and Road Initiatives.

The military official also said three of the top purchases of China’s UAVs are from the Middle East. “They have increased spending by 360 percent in the Middle East,” Kurilla said.

He also said it was worrying that five major Middle Eastern countries had agreements with China’s telecoms giant Huawei.

Read more: UAE intercepts, destroys three drones targeting the country: Defense Ministry