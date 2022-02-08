Diplomatic flurry suggests new momentum as Iran nuclear talks resume
A flurry of diplomacy preceding the resumption of Iran nuclear talks in the Austrian capital on Tuesday suggests sides are trying to close in on a long-sought agreement.
Iran and China coordinated strategies going into Tuesday’s renewed negotiations in Vienna on reviving world powers’ nuclear deal with Tehran. Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, indicated his country’s position was closely tracking France’s.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Confidence-building gestures by the US and Iran have generated new optimism that the sides are inching toward an agreement that could see Iran exporting oil again before the end of the year, in exchange for constraints on its nuclear program. But disputes remain over the timing of sanctions relief and which centrifuges Iran will be allowed to operate.
Oil has dropped this week, snapping seven straight weekly gains, partly because of the progress in the Iranian talks.
Iran “stressed the need for realism from the western parties to the talks, according to a Foreign Ministry statement issued after the call late Monday between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.
China called the Gulf nation a “strategic partner while suggesting Iran’s principled demands “will receive full attention at the talks, state-run Xinhua reported Wang as saying.
The negotiations to restore the 2015 nuclear pact, which unraveled after the Trump administration jettisoned it four years ago, have played up the rising importance of Tehran’s links to Beijing. Analysts have suggested that energy traders weighing the probability of a revived accord pay attention to growing economic relations between the countries.
But while Tehran’s strengthening links to Beijing and Moscow have long been recognized, alignment between France and Russian President Vladimir Putin potentially signals new momentum in negotiations that have dragged on for 10 months.
“We agreed that our positions on this matter are very close, or, as diplomats say, coincide, Putin said after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Moscow on Monday.
Russia’s envoy to the talks, Mikhail Ulyanov, told the Moscow newspaper Kommersant that negotiators have reached the finish line, even as counterparts in the US have suggested significant gaps remain. If an agreement is reached, a preparation period for its implementation will begin, which may take a month or two, Ulyanov was cited as saying.
If the sides reach a deal, many traders think Tehran will be able to increase crude exports by around 1 million barrels a day within months. In Tehran, the rial gained against the dollar, for a gain of more than 5 percent since Iranian officials raised the prospect of direct talks with the US two weeks ago.
Read more:
Republican senators vow to thwart any Iran deal if Biden skips Congressional review
Israeli leader talks to Biden about ISIS, Iran
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balance
-
Denmark steps up military readiness amid Russian military pressure on UkraineDenmark said on Tuesday it would sharpen its military readiness including the deployment of two fighter jets to an island in the Baltic Sea “due to ... World News
-
Removal of US sanctions is its red line for revival of 2015 deal, says TehranIran said on Monday removal of US sanctions is Tehran's red line in nuclear talks with world powers in Vienna to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, an ... Middle East
-
Republican senators vow to thwart any Iran deal if Biden skips Congressional reviewA group of 33 Republican senators warned US President Joe Biden on Monday that they would work to thwart implementation of any new Iran nuclear ... Middle East
-
US says Iran nuclear deal ‘in sight’ but urgent need to finalizeThe US said Monday that a deal was possible at Iran nuclear talks in Vienna, but that an agreement had to be completed urgently as Tehran advances its ... Middle East
-
Oil prices fall on positive signals from US-Iran nuclear talksOil prices fell on Monday as signs of a progress in the US-Iran nuclear talks that could lead to removal of US sanctions on Iranian oil sales offset ... Energy
-
Oil complex eyes potential conclusion of US-Iran nuclear talksNew signals that talks between US and Iranian officials may be nearing a conclusion could take steam out of the oil rally, traders said, after US and ... Energy
-
Israeli leader talks to Biden about ISIS, IranIsrael's prime minister on Sunday congratulated President Joe Biden for last week's deadly raid in Syria that killed the leader of the ISIS group, the ... World News
-
Iran says Vienna nuclear talks ‘far from balance in commitments’Iran’s top security official said Sunday that Washington and Tehran had so far failed to produce “balance” in their commitments during the Vienna ... World News
-
Iran wants US guarantee of reviving 2015 nuclear deal as Vienna talks near endIran’s foreign minister said on Saturday that a US move to restore sanctions waivers to Tehran was not enough and Washington should provide guarantees ... Middle East
-
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balanceOne senior State Department official claimed the move was not a “concession” to Iran and was being taken “in our vital national interest as well as the interest of the region and the world.” Middle East