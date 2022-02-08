Israeli forces kill three Palestinian militants in the West Bank

Israeli security forces killed three Palestinian gunmen in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Israel’s domestic security service said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Palestinian foreign ministry condemned the killing as a “field execution.”
The armed wing of the Palestinian Fatah group claimed the three men as members. A Palestinian source had earlier said the men belonged to the Islamic Jihad group, but a source in the group later denied that.
The Shin Bet security service described the men as a “terrorist squad” that had carried out shooting attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians in the area over the past few weeks. There were no casualties reported in those attacks.
Read more:
Israeli, Palestinian figures propose two-state confederation
Israel non-committal amid US pressure over Palestinian’s death
Rights group accuses Israel of enforcing ‘apartheid’ on Palestinians
-
Israeli, Palestinian figures propose two-state confederationIsraeli and Palestinian public figures have drawn up a new proposal for a two-state confederation that they hope will offer a way forward after a ... Middle East
-
Israel non-committal amid US pressure over Palestinian’s deathAn Israeli general said on Wednesday it would be foolish to speculate on whether troops might be prosecuted over the death of an elderly ... Middle East
-
Rights group accuses Israel of enforcing ‘apartheid’ on PalestiniansAmnesty International accused Israel on Tuesday of subjecting Palestinians to a system of apartheid founded on policies of “segregation, dispossession ... Middle East