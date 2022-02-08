.
Israeli settlers, some armed, walk down a road near the West Bank village of Burqah on December 17, 2021, after reported attacks by Israeli settlers on the village. Israeli soldiers carried out a massive manhunt in the occupied West Bank after a Palestinian shooting attack on a car that resulted in one Israeli dead and two others wounded. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP)
Israeli settlers, some armed, walk down a road near the West Bank village of Burqah on December 17, 2021. (AFP)

Israeli forces kill three Palestinian militants in the West Bank

Reuters, Jerusalem

Published: Updated:

Israeli security forces killed three Palestinian gunmen in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Israel’s domestic security service said.

The Palestinian foreign ministry condemned the killing as a “field execution.”

The armed wing of the Palestinian Fatah group claimed the three men as members. A Palestinian source had earlier said the men belonged to the Islamic Jihad group, but a source in the group later denied that.

The Shin Bet security service described the men as a “terrorist squad” that had carried out shooting attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians in the area over the past few weeks. There were no casualties reported in those attacks.

