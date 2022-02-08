Khamenei criticizes Biden, saying he is damaging the US’ reputation

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Joe Biden and Donald Trump of damaging the reputation of the United States in rare direct criticism of US presidents, Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported on Tuesday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“These days, the US is being hit in ways it never computed. The two American presidents - the current and former heads of state - have joined hands to tarnish the image of the United States,” Khamenei said without elaborating.
Iran and the United States resumed indirect talks in Vienna on Tuesday to revive a 2015 nuclear deal that former-US President Donald Trump left in 2018.
While the US State Department says such negotiations are entering their “final stretch”, Iranian officials have declared that part of their demands on sanctions removal have so far been left unaddressed in the Vienna talks.
Both sides say that they await a final political decision from the other to revive the nuclear deal.
On Tuesday, Iran’s top security official, Ali Shamkhani, warned on Twitter that “the path to negotiations will not be smooth” should the current US administration continue with the maximum pressure campaign launched against Iran by Trump.
Read more:
Iran supreme leader says ‘wrong decisions’ have hurt economy
Iran’s state broadcaster says it was hacked for 10 seconds
Twitter bans account linked to Iran leader over video threatening Trump
-
Iran supreme leader says ‘wrong decisions’ have hurt economyIran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Sunday that the country’s poor economic situation was not only due to international sanctions but also to ... Middle East
-
Iran’s state broadcaster says it was hacked for 10 secondsIran’s state broadcaster IRIB was hacked for 10 seconds on Thursday, state media reported, as the country prepares to mark the anniversary of its 1979 ... Middle East
-
Twitter bans account linked to Iran leader over video threatening TrumpTwitter said Saturday it had permanently suspended an account linked to Iran’s supreme leader that posted a video calling for revenge for a top ... Middle East