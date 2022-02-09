.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Egypt names first-ever Christian head of country's top court

  • Font
Counselor Bolis Fahmy was sworn in as Head of the Supreme Constitutional Court before President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on February 9, 2022. (The Arab Republic of Egypt Presidency)
Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi swears in Judge Boulos Fahmy as head of the Supreme Constitutional Court on February 9, 2022. (The Arab Republic of Egypt Presidency)

Egypt names first-ever Christian head of country's top court

The Associated Press, Cairo

Published: Updated:

Egypt’s president on Wednesday swore in the first-ever Coptic Christian to head the country’s highest court.

Judge Boulos Fahmy is the 19th person to preside over the Supreme Constitutional Court since it was established in 1969.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi picked the 65-year-old Fahmy from among the court’s five oldest of 15 sitting judges, as is prescribed by law.

Fahmy succeeded Judge Saeed Marei, who retired over health reasons, according to Mohammed Bassal, a respected expert in Egypt’s judicial affairs and editorial manager of the Shorouk daily.

Fahmy has headed the court’s General Secretariat since 2014. His appointment as chief judge has been welcomed by many in the Muslim majority country.

Moushira Khattab, head of the government-appointed National Council for Human Rights, hailed the decision as “historic” and “a giant move” in the field of political and civil rights.

Al-Sisi has also taken steps to empower Christians, including the appointment of the first-ever Coptic Christian woman as provincial governor in 2018.

Read more:

Egypt’s Sisi, Djibouti counterpart meet to discuss ties, Ethiopian dam

President Xi says China, Egypt hold ‘similar visions,’ ‘strategies’

‘Answer to problems of our time’: Experts commemorate signing of historic document

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More