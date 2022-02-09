Iran unveils missile with 1,450 kilometer range

Iran unveiled a new missile with a range of 1,450 kilometers on Wednesday, semi-official news agency Tasnim said.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) revealed the ‘Kheibarshekan’ which means ‘castle buster,’ according to Tasnim.

Advertisement

Iran claims that the long-range ballistic missile has “pinpoint accuracy,” and was revealed during an official visit to a missile base of the IRGC Aerospace Force.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It is said to be propelled by solid fuel and reportedly has the capabilities to penetrate “missile shields with high maneuverability during the landing stage,” according to Tasnim.

The homegrown missile was revealed by Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri and the IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

It marks the third iteration of the country’s long-range missile, said Tasnim, and was reportedly built by the IRGC Aerospace Force.

Delegates at the talks in Vienna say they have made limited progress since they resumed in November. Western powers say little time remains before Iran’s nuclear advances make the 2015 deal restricting them redundant.

Iran’s top security official, Ali Shamkhani, criticised the United States’ approach on Wednesday.

“Voices from the U.S. government show there is no coherence in that country to make political decisions in the direction of advancing the Vienna talks,” he tweeted.

With Reuters

Read more:

Israel hits missile targets in Syria: Military

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief describes Kuwaiti proposals to Lebanon as ‘dictates’

Biden’s CENTCOM chief pick says sanctions relief for Iran risks support for terrorism