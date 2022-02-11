Iran’s President Raisi says Tehran ‘never has hope’ in Vienna talks
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that Iran “never has hope” in nuclear talks in Vienna about reviving a big power nuclear agreement that the United States quit under then-president Donald Trump.
“We put our hopes in the east, west, north, south of our country and never have hope in Vienna and New York,” Raisi said in a televised speech commemorating the 43rd anniversary of the 1979 Iranian Revolution.
