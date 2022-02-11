.
Iran’s President Raisi says Tehran ‘never has hope’ in Vienna talks

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi delivers a speech during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan September 17, 2021. (Reuters)
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi delivers a speech during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan September 17, 2021. (Reuters)
Iran nuclear deal

Iran’s President Raisi says Tehran ‘never has hope’ in Vienna talks

Reuters

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that Iran “never has hope” in nuclear talks in Vienna about reviving a big power nuclear agreement that the United States quit under then-president Donald Trump.

“We put our hopes in the east, west, north, south of our country and never have hope in Vienna and New York,” Raisi said in a televised speech commemorating the 43rd anniversary of the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

