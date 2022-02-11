Watch: Truck loaded with gas cylinders explodes on Beirut-Jounieh highway

A truck loaded with gas cylinders exploded on the Beirut-Jounieh highway in Lebanon after it caught fire, a video shared on social media showed.





Local MTV television reported that the explosion was heard in the areas surrounding Zouk Mosbeh but the incident happened in Kaslik area.



According to the report, the driver fled the scene when the truck caught fire and attempts to communicate with him were unsuccessful. MTV added that the driver’s phone is switched off.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Two nearby cars were damaged, but no injuries were reported. The civil defense brought the fire under control, but it reportedly had reached a nearby apartment and damaged electrical cables which caused a power outage.



Traffic on both lanes of the highway came to a complete standstill, with traffic from Beirut toward Jounieh more affected.

Advertisement

Read more:

Lebanese PM signals difficulty in agreeing financial plan

IMF will only support a ‘comprehensive program’ for Lebanon: Georgieva

Lebanon banks association rejects draft govt financial plan