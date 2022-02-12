Military will exit politics if there’s national consensus, elections: Sudan’s Burhan

Sudan’s military will exit politics if there’s elections or national consensus, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan told Reuters in an interview on Saturday.

Following a military takeover led by Burhan in late October that upended Sudan’s transition to civilian-led democracy, a deal was struck on Nov. 21 reinstating Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to lead a technocratic Cabinet until elections in July 2023.

On Friday, the ruling junta denounced Western criticism of the arrest of two high-profile former officials opposed to military rule and charged with corruption, saying it was contrary to “diplomatic norms and practices.”

Khalid Omer Yousif and Wagdi Salih were arrested on Wednesday, a move Norway, the United States, Britain, the European Union, Canada, and Switzerland condemned as “harassment and intimidation” by Sudan’s military authorities.

