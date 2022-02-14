Israel’s energy minister says ‘so be it’ if exported gas reaches Lebanon
When asked about the possibility of Israeli gas exported to Egypt and Jordan making its way to Lebanon, Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar speaking at an industry event on Monday said “so be it.”
Egypt’s Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla told the same event that the timeline for sending gas to Lebanon is flexible as it depends on other partners.
Technical work to support gas exports to Lebanon will be finished by February, he added.
