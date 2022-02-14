Tehran ‘in hurry’ for nuclear agreement, West should stop wasting time: Iran FM

Iran’s top diplomat said on Monday that the Islamic Republic is “in a hurry” to reach an agreement in its nuclear negotiations with world powers and accused Western powers of wasting time.

Iran is “in a hurry to reach a good agreement … that secures our rights and interests,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told reporters in Tehran, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Amir-Abdollahian urged Western powers to stop “playing with time.”

“Instead of playing with text and playing with time, the Western parties must show their true intention to return to their full obligations under the JCPOA,” he said, using the acronym for the formal name of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

If the US, Britain, France and Germany are “serious about returning to fulfilling their obligations under the JCPOA, a good, short-term agreement is within reach,” Amir-Abdollahian said.

Talks between the remaining signatories to the deal – Iran, Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain – are currently taking place in Vienna.

The US, which withdrew from the deal in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, is participating indirectly in the talks due to Iran’s refusal to negotiate directly with Washington.

The talks, which began in April 2021, aim to bring Iran back into compliance with the deal and facilitate a US return to the agreement. Iran began breaching the deal’s restrictions following the US’ withdrawal from the deal.

“The US, in messages that it repeatedly conveys to Iran through intermediaries, speaks of goodwill to reach an agreement but so far there has been no tangible event on the ground that illustrates the goodwill claimed by the Americans,” Amir-Abdollahian said.

Commenting on whether the current round of talks will be the final round, Amir-Abdollahian said that “threats and warnings from the other side will not determine the end point of the negotiations.”

“Rather, the facts of the negotiating table and the extent to which the West and the US are serious about returning to their commitments will determine when the negotiations end or an agreement will be reached.”

Western officials have for months warned that there are only weeks left to save the 2015 agreement. The primary concern is that the agreement would soon become obsolete due to Iran’s nuclear advances.

Tehran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only.

Read more:

Nuclear talks not at a dead end: Iran foreign ministry spokesman

Nuclear talks harder as West ‘pretends’ to take initiative: Iran official