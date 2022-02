Explosion kills one soldier, wounds at least 11 in Damascus

A Syrian army soldier was killed, and 11 others were wounded when an explosive device planted in a military transport bus went off in Damascus on Tuesday, state media reported, quoting a military source.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for what was a rare bombing in the Syrian capital and which the report said happened at 7:25 a.m., the report said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A decade of conflict in Syria has killed hundreds of thousands of people and left the country fractured.

However, attacks in Damascus have been rare since the army crushed rebel enclaves around the city with backing from Russia and Iran-backed forces in 2018. Helped by his allies, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad now controls most of the country.

A bomb attack on an army bus in Damascus on October 20 killed at least 14 people.

Read more:

Iran, militias it backs have increased threats against US troops in Syria: Pentagon

Palestinians start aid campaign for Syrian refugees

Syrian boy kidnapped three months ago freed after ransom paid