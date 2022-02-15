Iraq federal court deems Kurdistan oil and gas law unconstitutional

Iraq’s federal court on Tuesday deemed an oil and gas law regulating the oil industry in Iraqi Kurdistan unconstitutional, the state news agency reported.
The Kurdish regional government (KRG) has been developing oil and gas resources independently of the federal government, and in 2007 enacted its own law that established the directives by which the region would administer these resources.
