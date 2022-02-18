Israel intercepts drone launched from Lebanon: IDF spokesman

Israel’s military said on Friday that an unmanned aircraft crossed into Israeli air space from Lebanon, setting off air raid sirens in parts of northern Israel.

“Iron Dome interceptors were launched according to protocol and fighter jets were scrambled to patrol the area. No special instructions for civilians in the area have been issued,” the military said in a statement

Advertisement

No other details were immediately available.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Turkish officials in Jerusalem ahead of Israeli visit

Iconic Gaza bookstore reopens, months after Israeli strike

Israel shoots down alleged drone launched by Hezbollah