Israel intercepts drone launched from Lebanon: IDF spokesman

Israeli soldiers walk near an Israeli Irone Dome defence system (L), a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, the MIM-104 Patriot (C), and an anti-ballistic missile the Arrow 3 (R) during Juniper Cobra's joint exercise press briefing at Hatzor Israeli Air Force Base in central Israel, on February 25, 2016. Juniper Cobra, is held every two years where Israel and the United States train their militaries together to prepare against possible ballistic missile attacks, as well as allowing the armies to learn to better work together. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP)
Israeli soldiers walk near an Israeli Iron Dome defense system (L), a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, the MIM-104 Patriot (C), and an anti-ballistic missile the Arrow 3 (R) during Juniper Cobra's joint exercise press briefing at Hatzor Israeli Air Force Base in central Israel, on February 25, 2016. (AFP)

Reuters, Jerusalem

Israel’s military said on Friday that an unmanned aircraft crossed into Israeli air space from Lebanon, setting off air raid sirens in parts of northern Israel.

“Iron Dome interceptors were launched according to protocol and fighter jets were scrambled to patrol the area. No special instructions for civilians in the area have been issued,” the military said in a statement

No other details were immediately available.

