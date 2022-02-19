.
Iran’s top diplomat says ready for immediate prisoner swap with US

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian speaks during a press conference with his Syrian counterpart in the capital Tehran, on December 6, 2021. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian speaks during a press conference with his Syrian counterpart in the capital Tehran, on December 6, 2021. (AFP)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iran is ready to swap prisoners with the United States, Iran’s foreign minister said in Germany on Saturday, adding the West would be to blame if talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal fail as Tehran is ready to reach a good agreement.

“We believe prisoner swaps is a humanitarian issue... unrelated to the nuclear accord. We can do it immediately,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told a panel at the Munich Security Conference.

“If the nuclear talks between Tehran and world powers fail in Vienna, Western powers will be responsible for it because we want a good deal.”

When asked whether Tehran was ready to hold direct talks with Washington, Amir-Abdollahian refrained from ruling it out by saying: “We need to see tangible steps of goodwill by Washington such as freeing Iran’s frozen assets abroad.”

