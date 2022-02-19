Iran’s top diplomat says ready for immediate prisoner swap with US

Iran is ready to swap prisoners with the United States, Iran’s foreign minister said in Germany on Saturday, adding the West would be to blame if talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal fail as Tehran is ready to reach a good agreement.
“We believe prisoner swaps is a humanitarian issue... unrelated to the nuclear accord. We can do it immediately,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told a panel at the Munich Security Conference.
“If the nuclear talks between Tehran and world powers fail in Vienna, Western powers will be responsible for it because we want a good deal.”
When asked whether Tehran was ready to hold direct talks with Washington, Amir-Abdollahian refrained from ruling it out by saying: “We need to see tangible steps of goodwill by Washington such as freeing Iran’s frozen assets abroad.”
