France’s Macron urges Iran to agree to a nuclear deal

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday, urging him to agree to a deal to revive a 2015 nuclear agreement, the Elysee said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

In a phone call that lasted an hour and a half, Macron expressed his conviction that talks had come to a solution respectful of all parties’ interests and said Iran should seize the opportunity to preserve the Vienna deal and avoid a major crisis, according to a French presidency statement.

Read more:

Iran’s top diplomat says ready for immediate prisoner swap with US

Over 150 Republican lawmakers warn Biden: Iran deal without Congress will fail

Khamenei says Iran not seeking nuclear weapons amid talks with world powers