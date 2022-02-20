.
France’s Macron urges Iran to agree to a nuclear deal

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks during a news conference after signing an accord with Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi to try to tilt the balance of power in Europe, at Villa Madama in Rome, Italy, November 26, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks during a news conference after signing an accord with Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi to try to tilt the balance of power in Europe, at Villa Madama in Rome, Italy, November 26, 2021. (Reuters)

Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday, urging him to agree to a deal to revive a 2015 nuclear agreement, the Elysee said.

In a phone call that lasted an hour and a half, Macron expressed his conviction that talks had come to a solution respectful of all parties’ interests and said Iran should seize the opportunity to preserve the Vienna deal and avoid a major crisis, according to a French presidency statement.

