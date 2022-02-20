.
Israel sees Iran nuclear deal ‘shortly,’ warns it will be ‘weaker’

This handout photo taken and released on December 27, 2021 by the EU delegation in Vienna - EEAS shows representatives attending a meeting of the joint commission on negotiations aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, Austria. (Photo by Handout / various sources / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA / EEAS - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA / EEAS - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
This handout photo taken and released on December 27, 2021 by the EU delegation in Vienna - EEAS shows representatives attending a meeting of the joint commission on negotiations aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, Austria. (AFP)

Israel sees Iran nuclear deal ‘shortly,’ warns it will be ‘weaker’

AFP

Published: Updated:

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday that Iran may “shortly” agree a new nuclear deal with major powers but warned it will be “weaker” than the original 2015 agreement.

“We may see an agreement shortly. The new agreement that appears will be made is shorter and weaker than the previous one,” Bennett said before a weekly cabinet meeting, adding that Israel was “organizing and preparing for the day after, in all dimensions.”

