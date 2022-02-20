Israel sees Iran nuclear deal ‘shortly,’ warns it will be ‘weaker’
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday that Iran may “shortly” agree a new nuclear deal with major powers but warned it will be “weaker” than the original 2015 agreement.
“We may see an agreement shortly. The new agreement that appears will be made is shorter and weaker than the previous one,” Bennett said before a weekly cabinet meeting, adding that Israel was “organizing and preparing for the day after, in all dimensions.”
