Iran blames NATO’s ‘provocative actions’ for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

NATO’s “provocative actions” are to blame for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Iran’s foreign minister said on Thursday, adding that Tehran does not see war as a solution.

“The Ukraine crisis is rooted in NATO’s provocative actions. We do not see resorting to war as a solution,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, whose country has close ties with Russia, wrote on Twitter.

“Establishing a ceasefire and focusing on a political and democratic solution is a necessity,” Amir-Abdollahian added. He made no mention of Russia in his tweet.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin “has unleashed a war with Ukraine and the entire democratic world.”

Putin “wants to destroy our state, everything that we have built,” Zelenskyy said.

