Iran dismisses ambassador to UK over ‘unconventional event’ at London embassy: Report
A newspaper close to Iran’s supreme leader said on Saturday that the country’s ambassador to the UK has been dismissed due to an “unconventional event” held at Tehran’s embassy in London earlier this month.
The ambassador, Mohsen Baharvand, “is on the change list along with 37 other ambassadors,” the semi-official ILNA news agency quoted foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying on Saturday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Khatibzadeh did not say why Baharvand, who has been Iran’s ambassador to the UK for under a year, was being replaced. Baharvand’s predecessor, Hamid Baeidineajd, held the post for almost five years.
Iran’s Kayhan newspaper, whose editor-in-chief was appointed by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, said that “one of the reasons for Baharvand’s dismissal was the holding of an unconventional ceremony at the Iranian embassy (in London).”
Kayhan was referring to an event held at Iran’s embassy in London earlier this month to mark the anniversary of Iran’s 1979 revolution.
سفارت ایران در لندن، مهمترین سفارت ایران در دنیاست.— Mohammad Reza (@Mamoocham) February 12, 2022
تعدادی از آقازاده ها و رفقا و اقوام بعد از یکسال سختِ دیگر در دفاع از منافع ایران، سالگرد انقلاب اسلامی را در سفارت ایران در لندن گرامی داشتند.
جناب سفیر،
آیا مهمانی دیشب با حضور این اشخاص، کوچکترین نفعی برای مردم ایران داشت؟ pic.twitter.com/Ht4kDC9GFU
In one video from the event shared on social media, some women could be seen without headscarves, which prompted criticism from some Iranian pro-regime users.
By not covering their hair, Kayhan said, the event’s female guests “violated the basic protocols for attending Iranian diplomatic venues.”
Wearing a headscarf and covering all parts of the body was made mandatory for women in Iran soon after the establishment of the Islamic Republic in 1979.
Women who leave part of their hair uncovered in public are regularly targeted by Iran’s morality police, known as Gasht-e Ershad.
Read more:
‘Improperly veiled’ women should be made to feel unsafe, say Iran supreme leader reps
-
Iran to enrich uranium to 20 percent even after sanctions lifted: Nuclear chiefIran will continue to enrich uranium to 20 percent purity even after sanctions on Tehran are lifted, the country’s nuclear chief said on Friday, amid ... Middle East
-
Iran’s Raisi tells Putin NATO expansion a ‘serious threat’ as Russia invades UkraineIran’s President Ebrahim Raisi told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that NATO expansion is a “serious threat” the day Russia launched its ... World News
-
Explainer: How close is Iran to being able to build a nuclear bomb?Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are in the home straight, delegates say, though some important ... World News
-
Detained on espionage charges, Aras Amiri appeals Iran travel ban and returns to UKAn Iranian employee of the British Council arrested in Tehran and later sentenced to 10 years in prison over internationally criticized espionage ... Middle East