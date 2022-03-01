Israeli forces kill Palestinian gunman in West Bank raid: Palestinian health ministry
Israeli forces killed a Palestinian fighter on Tuesday in a raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said. The Islamic Jihad group claimed the gunman as a member.
According to witnesses, undercover Israeli forces exchanged fire with Palestinian fighters after they were exposed during a pre-dawn raid of the camp. The Israeli army did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the overnight incident.
Two other men were critically wounded in the raid, one of whom was shot in the head, the Palestinian health ministry said. It was not clear whether the men were involved in the fighting.
Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem - territories where Palestinians seek statehood - in a 1967 Middle East war. International criticism of its treatment of Palestinians has been growing since the collapse of the last round of negotiations in 2014.
