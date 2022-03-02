Washington concerned at ‘abuses’ in Lebanese banking system: US treasury
A US treasury delegation urged Lebanese authorities to mount investigations into abuses within the Lebanese banking system by members of the political and economic elite, the US treasury said in a statement on Wednesday.
“They emphasized the need to make serious efforts to investigate those abuses, particularly by the Banque du Liban and the Special Investigation Commission,” said the statement, referring to the central bank and an investigation unit set up to probe illicit financial activity.
“They pressed for the appropriate authorities to conduct investigations and perform due diligence on any related transactions,” added the statement, released at end of a three-day visit to Beirut by the delegation.
Meanwhile, an International Monetary Fund delegation could visit Lebanon in the second half of March to continue discussions on an aid program supported by reforms, Lebanon’s Deputy Prime Minister Saade Chami said in a statement on Wednesday.
