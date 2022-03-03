UN nuclear watchdog chief to travel to Iran on Saturday: Spokesman

The head of the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog, will travel to Iran on Saturday in order to meet officials there, the IAEA said Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will travel to Tehran for meetings with senior Iranian officials on Saturday,” an IAEA spokesman said in a statement, adding that Grossi would hold a press conference on his return to Vienna on Saturday evening.

Read more:

Clock ticks on Iran nuclear talks with sides wrangling

Iran says three key issues remain unresolved in Vienna nuclear talks

It is urgent to conclude Iran nuclear talks this week: France