US ‘close’ to a possible deal with Iran, number of issues remain: State Department

The US State Department said Thursday that it was “close” to a possible nuclear deal with Iran but said little time remained.

“There has been significant progress, and we are close to a possible deal [with Iran], but a number of difficult issues remain unsolved,” State Department Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said.

Porter said there was “very little remaining time” to reach a deal.

“We will not have a deal unless we resolve quickly the remaining issues,” Porter told reporters in a phone briefing.

Various reports have suggested that a deal is close despite a few remaining sticking points.

