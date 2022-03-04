US ‘close’ to a possible deal with Iran, number of issues remain: State Department
The US State Department said Thursday that it was “close” to a possible nuclear deal with Iran but said little time remained.
“There has been significant progress, and we are close to a possible deal [with Iran], but a number of difficult issues remain unsolved,” State Department Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said.
Porter said there was “very little remaining time” to reach a deal.
“We will not have a deal unless we resolve quickly the remaining issues,” Porter told reporters in a phone briefing.
Various reports have suggested that a deal is close despite a few remaining sticking points.
