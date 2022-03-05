Moscow seeks US guarantees before backing Iran nuclear deal: Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday that Moscow is demanding guarantees from the US before backing the Iran nuclear deal, citing the current wave of Western sanctions against Russia.
“It would have all been fine, but that avalanche of aggressive sanctions that have erupted from the West - and which I understand has not yet stopped - demand additional understanding by lawyers above all,” Lavrov said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Lavrov said Russia wanted a written guarantee from the United States that Russia’s trade, investment and military-technical cooperation with Iran would not be hindered in any way by the sanctions.
“We want an answer - a very clear answer - we need a guarantee that these sanctions will not in any way touch the regime of trade-economic and investment relations which is laid down in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” Lavrov said.
Lavrov said that under the deal, Russia and China would be allowed to help Iran develop its civilian nuclear programs in accordance with non-proliferation rules. Sanctions would not be able to affect those projects, Lavrov said.
“There are still several topics which our Iranian colleagues want more clarity on and we consider those are fair demands,” Lavrov said.
“We have asked for a written guarantee ... that the current process triggered by the United States does not in any way damage our right to free and full trade, economic and investment cooperation and military-technical cooperation with the Islamic Republic.”
Earlier on Saturday, Iran said it had agreed a roadmap with the UN nuclear watchdog to resolve all outstanding questions about the country’s nuclear program by late June, a move seen as a latest push to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with global powers.
The announcement comes as all parties involved in indirect talks between Tehran and Washington aimed at reviving the nuclear pact have said they were close to reaching an agreement in Vienna.
Read more:
Iran, EU officials say nuclear deal not yet done as officials focus on ‘final’ steps
World powers, Iran near deal on staggered return to nuclear pact
US ‘close’ to a possible deal with Iran, number of issues remain: State Department
-
Mohammed bin Salman on Iran, Israel, US and future of Saudi Arabia: Full transcriptSaudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the future of the Kingdom and its economy, as well as foreign policy stances involving Iran, ... Gulf
-
Saudi Arabia and Iran should ‘coexist’, Israel is a ‘potential ally’: Crown PrinceSaudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the Kingdom and Iran are neighbors that cannot get rid of each other, adding that the solution is ... Gulf
-
Iran’s Raisi tells Putin NATO expansion a ‘serious threat’ as Russia invades UkraineIran’s President Ebrahim Raisi told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that NATO expansion is a “serious threat” the day Russia launched its ... World News
-
Russia’s Lavrov: Long way to go before Iran nuclear deal can be revivedRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday there was still a long way to go before a 2015 deal restricting Iran’s nuclear advances could ... Middle East