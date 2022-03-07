Two killed in Israeli attack over Damascus: Report

An Israeli attack over the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday killed two civilians and left some material damage, Syrian State Media reported citing a military source.
Israel has mounted frequent attacks against what it has described as Iranian targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces including Lebanon’s Hezbollah have deployed over the last decade to support President Bashar al-Assad in Syria’s war.
“Our air defenses downed most of the Israeli missiles,” the military source said.
Three soldiers were killed in an Israeli rocket attack in the vicinity of Damascus last month.
