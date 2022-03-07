.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Two killed in Israeli attack over Damascus: Report

  • Font
A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on August 20, 2021 shows a light spot over the capital Damascus late on August 19, 2021. (AFP)
A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on August 20, 2021 shows a light spot over the capital Damascus late on August 19, 2021. (AFP)

Two killed in Israeli attack over Damascus: Report

Reuters

Published: Updated:

An Israeli attack over the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday killed two civilians and left some material damage, Syrian State Media reported citing a military source.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Israel has mounted frequent attacks against what it has described as Iranian targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces including Lebanon’s Hezbollah have deployed over the last decade to support President Bashar al-Assad in Syria’s war.

“Our air defenses downed most of the Israeli missiles,” the military source said.

Three soldiers were killed in an Israeli rocket attack in the vicinity of Damascus last month.

Read more:

Palestinians start aid campaign for Syrian refugees

Syria opposition slams UN's ‘step for step’ peace push

Syria’s Assad says Russia’s Ukraine invasion a ‘correction of history’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More