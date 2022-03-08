Iran will not back down on its red lines in nuclear talks, Raisi says
Iran will not back down on its red lines in the nuclear talks with Western powers, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.
“The government pursues nuclear negotiations in full accordance with the principles and framework set by the Supreme Leader, it has not and will not back down on any of these red lines,” the Iranian president was quoted as saying.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Negotiations to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers have now reached their climax, with the talks’ coordinator Enrique Mora of the European Union saying that it is time for a political decision in the next few days.
Iran has sought to remove all sanctions and it wants guarantees from the United States that it will not abandon the deal once more.
Iran’s top negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, returned to Tehran on Monday for consultations over the nuclear deal’s conclusion.
Read more:
Senior Ukrainian official calls on West to provide weapons, aircraft to face Russia
EU to propose new sanctions regime against disinformation citing Russian media
Russian airstrike kills 21 civilians in Ukraine’s Sumy city: Local authorities
-
Senior Ukrainian official calls on West to provide weapons, aircraft to face Russia“Give us the tools and we will finish the job,” a senior Ukrainian official said, citing Winston Churchill when asked what the West could do to help ... World News
-
EU to propose new sanctions regime against disinformation citing Russian mediaThe European Union’s executive will propose a new mechanism to punish disinformation around the world, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on ... World News
-
Russian airstrike kills 21 civilians in Ukraine’s Sumy city: Local authoritiesAt least 21 civilians, including two children, were killed in a Russian airstrike on a residential street in Ukraine’s northeastern city of Sumy late ... World News