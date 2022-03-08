Jordan’s Prince Hamzah apologizes to King Abdullah

Jordan’s Prince Hamzah has apologized in a letter to Jordan’s King Abdullah over his attempt to mobilize local officials for actions that were intended to harm the security of Jordan, state news agency Petra reported on Tuesday.



“I have made a mistake. Only [God] is infallible,” Prince Hamzah wrote in the letter dated March 6, 2022.



He said that while he bears the responsibility of any stances and mistakes made against “the great king” and the country in the past few years and for the consequences of his actions which pertain to “sedition,” he hopes he would be forgiven by the king.



“I apologize to your Highness, to the Jordanian people and to our family for all these actions that [I] will not repeat,” Prince Hamzah wrote.



He also pledged to remain loyal to the legacy of his parents and grandparents and to their work that aims to serve the Jordanian people, adding that he’s committed to the country’s constitution under the king’s “wise leadership.”



Prince Hamzah noted in the letter that he’d been contemplating for several months following the “difficult” development which Jordan witnessed last year is what pushed him to apologize.



“Our beloved Jordan went through a difficult [development] and an unfortunate chapter last year, [but] the country overcame this thanks to your wisdom, patience and tolerance,” he wrote.



“In the months that followed, I have had the chance to review my [actions] and to be frank with myself. This is what made me write this to you, my oldest brother… hoping that we can turn this page on this [chapter] of Jordan’s and the family’s history.”



Prince Hamzah concluded is letter saying: “You are an inspirational leader and a merciful brother. May God protect you.”



In April 2021, Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi said Prince Hamzah had attempted to mobilize local officials for actions that were intended to harm the security of Jordan.



Safadi added that the government had launched a security investigation after it was revealed that a former minister, a member of the royal family, and some other individuals had tried to target the country’s “security and stability.”



Prince Hamzah had claimed in a video that he was placed under house arrest. In the video posted in April 2021, he stressed he was not part of any foreign conspiracy and denounced the ruling system as corrupt.



King Abdullah appointed Hamzah as crown prince in 1999, at the request of his late father, but removed him from the post in 2004 to appoint his son, Prince Hussein, as next in line to the throne in 2009.



