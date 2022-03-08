With no evidence, Hezbollah chief claims Lebanon letter on Ukraine written by US

The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, criticized the Lebanese government, on Tuesday, for voting to denounce Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during a UN Security Council resolution earlier this month.

“You could have abstained. What are you worried about? That America will cut electricity at a time when it is cut or to cut the flow of dollars which is the case, or gas,” Nasrallah said during a televised speech.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He said that Lebanon should have abstained the vote. Nasrallah claimed that the western countries “pushed Ukraine into the mouth of the dragon.”

He claimed that the western countries “pushed Ukraine to reject any agreement between Ukraine and Russia.”

“America and its ally Britain, the rest of the European Union, pushed Ukraine into the mouth of the dragon and of course through delicate calculations because Biden had announced his strategy in which he said that his priority is the battle with Russia and China,” Nasrallah said.

Nasrallah also claimed that a statement issued by the Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemning Russia’s invasion in Ukraine was amended at the request of Lebanon’s US embassy to make it harsher.

“What is bad is that it was not only a dictation, but I have confirmation it was sent to the US embassy and the US embassy asked for some amendments in the content in order for it to be harsher. This statement that was issued by the Lebanese foreign ministry was written at the US embassy,” he alleged without providing any evidence.

Hezbollah is closely allied with Syria’s Russian-backed President Bashar Assad.

Hezbollah fighters and Russia’s military jointly helped the Syrian leader during the country’s 11-year civil war.

Read more: Russia says it is surprised by Lebanon’s condemnation of invasion