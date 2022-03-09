Israel president arrives in Turkey on landmark trip to mend bilateral relations

Israel's president landed in Ankara Wednesday on a trip aimed at repairing fractured ties with Turkey, in the first visit to the country by an Israeli head of state since 2007.

Before departing Israel, Isaac Herzog said that in talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he would seek to “restart” relations undermined by “ups and downs.”

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog headed to Greece last Thursday for a trip experts said marked a chance to reassure an ally as Israel moves closer to Turkey, with tensions fraught between Athens and Ankara.

Herzog holds a largely ceremonial post but has assumed a high-profile diplomatic role under the Israeli government that took office last year.

Relations between majority-Muslim Turkey and the Jewish state froze over after the death of 10 civilians in an Israeli raid on a Turkish flotilla carrying aid for the Gaza strip in 2010.

