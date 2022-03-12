.
Iraq issues tender to buy 50,000 tons of hard wheat from all origins: Ministry source

A wheat field is pictured outside the Russian village of Karpenkovo, some 150 km from city of Voronezh, on July 12, 2020. (AFP)
A wheat field is pictured outside the Russian village of Karpenkovo on July 12, 2020. (AFP)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iraq’s trade ministry is seeking 50,000 tons of hard wheat of any origin in an international purchasing tender, a trade ministry source said on Saturday.

The deadline for offers is March 17 and offers should remain valid until March 22.

Iraq’s strategic wheat reserves are sufficient until next month, which is when the local procurement season starts, Trade Minister Alaa al-Jubouri said last week.

Iraq has received offers from American and German companies to purchase wheat that the government is currently reviewing, al-Jubouri added.

Iraq, a major grain importer, is taking urgent measures to secure strategic stocks of wheat and support a local food subsidies program as the Ukraine-Russia crisis raises food security concerns.

