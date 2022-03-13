Multiple rockets fall in Erbil, northern Iraq: State news agency

Multiple rockets fell in Erbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq on Sunday, the state news agency said quoting Erbil’s governor.

Missiles landed in the vicinity of the Unites States consulate reported Al Arabiya, adding that a “series of explosions” impacted the city following missile attacks, citing Kurdish sources.

Advertisement

No casualties have been reported after missiles reportedly struck Erbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, Reuters reports citing the Iraq state news agency who is quoting the Kurdistan health minister.

There were no US military casualties following an attack in Erbil, capital of the Kurdish region of northern Iraq, a US official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

According to the latest update, the projectiles used in the attack are reported to be Iran’s Fateh-110, according to Al Arabiya citing Kurdish sources.

A social media report from a journalist at Kurdistan24 claims that the attack has caused damage to the offices and studios of the broadcast news station in Erbil.

On January 28, at least three rockets landed in the Baghdad International Airport compound and near an adjacent US air base, damaging one disused civilian airplane, Iraqi police sources said.

The US air base, known as Camp Victory, is located around the perimeter of Baghdad’s civilian airport.

Rocket attacks which US and some Iraqi officials blame on Iran-backed militia groups who oppose the US military presence in the region have regularly hit the complex in recent years.

With Reuters

Read more:

Iraq issues tender to buy 50,000 tons of hard wheat from all origins: Ministry source

New ISIS leader is brother of slain caliph Baghdadi: Sources

Iraq’s delayed presidential vote back on