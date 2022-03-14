.
Iran’s foreign minister to visit Russia on Tuesday: Spokesperson

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian attends a press conference after his meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, in Beirut, Lebanon October 7, 2021. (Reuters)
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian attends a press conference after his meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, in Beirut, Lebanon October 7, 2021. (Reuters)

Iran's foreign minister to visit Russia on Tuesday: Spokesperson

Reuters

Reuters

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will visit Russia on Tuesday, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday, amid concerns over the outlook for talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear pact.

The talks face the prospect of collapse after a last-minute Russian demand forced world powers to pause negotiations for an undetermined time despite having a largely completed text.

Missiles launched from Iran targeted new US consulate in Erbil: Report

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claim responsibility for missile attack on Iraq’s Erbil

Iraq demands “clear explanation” from Iran over Erbil attack, summons ambassador

