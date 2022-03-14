Iran’s foreign minister to visit Russia on Tuesday: Spokesperson

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will visit Russia on Tuesday, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday, amid concerns over the outlook for talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear pact.

The talks face the prospect of collapse after a last-minute Russian demand forced world powers to pause negotiations for an undetermined time despite having a largely completed text.

