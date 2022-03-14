Iran’s foreign minister to visit Russia on Tuesday: Spokesperson

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will visit Russia on Tuesday, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday, amid concerns over the outlook for talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear pact.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The talks face the prospect of collapse after a last-minute Russian demand forced world powers to pause negotiations for an undetermined time despite having a largely completed text.
Read more:
Missiles launched from Iran targeted new US consulate in Erbil: Report
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claim responsibility for missile attack on Iraq’s Erbil
Iraq demands “clear explanation” from Iran over Erbil attack, summons ambassador
-
Missiles launched from Iran targeted new US consulate in Erbil: ReportMissiles launched from Iran targeted a new US consulate under construction in Erbil, northern Iraq, early on Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported ... Middle East
-
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claim responsibility for missile attack on Iraq’s ErbilIran’s Revolutionary Guards released on Sunday a statement taking responsibility for missile attacks against what they claim are Israeli “strategic ... Middle East
-
Iraq demands “clear explanation” from Iran over Erbil attack, summons ambassadorIraq demanded a “frank and clear explanation” from Iran regarding the ballistic missile attack on its Kurdish regional capital of Erbil, the ... Middle East