Lebanon judge freezes assets of five banks and members of their boards: Document
A Lebanese judge froze the assets of five top banks and members of their boards while she investigates transactions they undertook with the country’s central bank, a judicial document showed on Monday.
The asset freeze against Bank of Beirut, Bank Audi, SGBL, Blom Bank, and Bankmed applies to properties, vehicles and shares in companies owned by the banks or the members of their boards.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
She has not charged any of the parties mentioned with any crime.
Raya Hassan, chairman of the board of Bank Med, declined to comment, as did Blom Bank chairman Saad Azhari, and a spokesperson for Bank Audi.
Bank of Beirut and SGBL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Judge Ghada Aoun on Thursday issued travel bans against the heads of the boards of the five Lebanese banks as a precautionary measure while she carried out her probe, she told Reuters.
Read more: Lebanon central bank denies halting operations on exchange platform
-
Lebanon central bank denies halting operations on exchange platformLebanon’s central bank on Wednesday denied its official foreign exchange platform had halted operations, after the value of the country’s pound sank ... Middle East
-
Lebanon’s political, economic elite ‘abusing’ country’s banking system: US TreasuryUS officials thanked the Lebanese government for its “strong stance opposing the unjustified, unprovoked, and premeditated invasion of Ukraine.” Middle East
-
Lebanon central bank extends unlimited sale of dollars to banks until end-MarchLebanon’s central bank on Wednesday extended a circular allowing banks to purchase dollars with no ceiling via the bank’s Sayrafa exchange platform ... Economy
-
Lebanon parliament extends lifting of bank secrecy to audit central bankLebanon’s parliament on Monday extended a law that lifts banking secrecy regulations to facilitate a forensic audit of the country’s central bank, a ... Middle East
-
Contracts show Lebanon’s central bank obscured recipients of commissionsFor more than a decade, Lebanon’s central bank charged commercial banks in the country commissions when they bought government securities without ... Middle East
-
Lebanon cenbank governor working from office despite legal pressure: SourcesLebanon's central bank governor Riad Salameh is working normally from his office where he chaired a meeting on Wednesday, a day after security ... Middle East