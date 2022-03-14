New Iran deal ‘will not survive’: 49 Republican senators warn Biden

All but one of the Republican senators released a statement on Monday saying they told US President Joe Biden that any deal with Iran would not survive without “broad congressional support.”

“By every indication, the Biden Administration appears to have given away the store. The administration appears to have agreed to lift sanctions that were not even placed on Iran for its nuclear activities in the first place, but instead because of its ongoing support for terrorism and its gross abuses of human rights,” a joint statement by the lawmakers said.

Rand Paul was the only Republican senator who did not sign the statement.

The letter cited public reports suggesting the Biden administration would weaken sanctions and lessen restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program.

“What is more, the deal appears likely to deepen Iran’s financial and security relationship with Moscow and Beijing, including through arms sales,” the lawmakers wrote.

They also rebuked the Biden administration for refusing to commit to submitting a new Iran deal to the Senate for ratification or for review “under statutory requirements that passed on a bipartisan basis in response to the 2015 deal.

“Additionally, despite earlier promises to the contrary, the administration has failed to adequately consult with Congress.”

The senators said they would support an Iran policy that “completely blocks” Iran’s path to a nuclear weapon, constrained its ballistic missile program and addressed Iran’s support for terrorism.

“But if the administration agrees to a deal that fails to achieve these objectives or makes achieving them more difficult, Republicans will do everything in our power to reverse it,” the letter read.

“We strongly urge the administration, our Democrat colleagues, and the international community to learn the lessons of the very recent past. A major agreement that does not have strong bipartisan support in Congress will not survive.”

