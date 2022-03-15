.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Washington to provide Egypt with F-15 jets, US general says

  • Font
A US Air Force F-15 fighter jet takes off from Incirlik Air Base near Adana, Turkey. (File photo: AP)
A US Air Force F-15 fighter jet takes off from Incirlik Air Base near Adana, Turkey. (AP)

Washington to provide Egypt with F-15 jets, US general says

Reuters, Washington

Published: Updated:

The top US general for forces in the Middle East said on Tuesday that he believed the United States would provide Egypt with F-15 aircraft.

“I think we have good news in that we’re going to provide them with F-15s, which was a long, hard slog,” General Frank McKenzie, head of US Central Command, said during a congressional hearing.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

McKenzie did not provide details on timing or how many F-15 aircraft, made by Boeing, would be provided.

Last month, McKenzie emphasized “very robust” military assistance to Egypt as he flew into Cairo in the wake of a decision by President Joe Biden administration’s to cut $130 million in military aid to the country over human rights concerns.

Read more:

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority cancels rebate granted to LNG carriers as of March 15

UAE, Egypt and Jordan condemn drone attack against oil refinery in Riyadh

US, Egypt launch group to prepare for COP27 climate summit

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More