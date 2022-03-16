Iran minister says ‘two issues’ remain with US to restore nuclear deal

Iran's foreign minister said Wednesday that two issues remain with the US in paused negotiations to restore the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

We had four issues as our red lines,” but “two issues have been almost resolved,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA, adding that “two issues remain, including (an) economic guarantee”.

Advertisement

He did not elaborate on the second issue.

Iran has been engaged in direct negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The US, which unliterally pulled out of the deal in 2018, is participating indirectly.

“If the American side fulfils our two remaining demands today, we will be ready to go to Vienna tomorrow,” Amir-Abdollahian said.

More than 10 months of negotiations had brought the parties close to renewing the landmark accord.

But the talks were halted after Russia this month demanded guarantees that Western sanctions imposed following its invasion of Ukraine would not damage its trade with Iran.

Amir-Abdollahian's remarks come a day after his visit to Moscow where counterpart Sergei Lavrov said Russia had received the necessary guarantees from Washington on trade with Iran

Read more:

No link between Ukraine war and Iran nuclear talks, says Iran’s foreign minister

New Iran deal ‘will not survive’: 49 Republican senators warn Biden

Iran says US has to make decision on reviving nuclear deal