ISIS ‘lover’ blows up aunt’s house in Baghdad for refusing his marriage proposal

An ISIS member in Iraq blew up his aunt’s house in Baghdad after she refused his marriage proposal to marry her daughter because he lacks academic qualifications, Alsumaria News reported on Wednesday.



According to Alsumaria which cites a report by Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council, the man proposed to marry his cousin several times but his proposal was always rejected because he does not have any academic degrees while the girl holds a master’s degree.



The suspect thus placed an explosive device in the house and blew it up the next day at 12:00 p.m. when his aunt, her daughter and son were inside.



The explosion went off when the suspect dialed a mobile number connected to the explosive device, killing his male cousin while he was getting ready to go to football practice.



The mother and daughter were both unharmed by the explosion, the report said.



The suspect was apprehended, and he confessed to planting and detonating the explosive device, the Supreme Judicial Council said, adding that according to an intelligence report, he belongs to the “terrorist ISIS group.”



“Based on [the evidence] against the suspect and his detailed confession [to the crime], the evidence is enough to convict him and sentence him to death,” the council added.



