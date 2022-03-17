.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Lebanon judge issues travel ban for Creditbank chairman Tarek Khalife

  • Font
An illustration of judge’s gavel. (iStock)
An illustration of judge’s gavel. (iStock)

Lebanon judge issues travel ban for Creditbank chairman Tarek Khalife

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A Lebanese judge Thursday issued a travel ban for Creditbank Chairman Tarek Khalife and froze all the bank’s assets including properties and vehicles as part of an ongoing investigation, the judge told Reuters.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Khalife and Creditbank could not immediately be reached for comment.

Judge Ghada Aoun did not elaborate. She froze the assets of five other banks earlier this week and issued travel bans for their bosses the week before.

She has not charged any of them with a crime.

Read more:

Lebanon’s Fransabank shuts all branches after judicial order

Lebanon condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

Lebanon's answer to Gulf terms for thawing relations will be studied: Kuwait

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More