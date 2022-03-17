UAE ship sinks 30 miles from Iran’s Asaluyeh port: IRNA

A United Arab Emirates ship transporting cars sank 30 miles from Iran’s Asaluyeh port, the country’s official IRNA news agency said on Thursday.

The news agency added the ship’s 30 crew were in the water with life vests and awaiting rescue by an Iranian ship.

Strong winds have caused storms in the Gulf and disrupted the movement of vessels and maritime activity, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency said.

Capt. Nizar Qaddoura, the operations manager of the Salem Al Makrani Cargo company, confirmed to The Associated Press that the Al Salmy 6 had sunk off Iran.

He said that rescuers had saved 16 crew members. Another 11 had made it onto a life raft, while one person was saved by a nearby tanker. Two crew members were still in the water.

Marine tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press suggested the vessel was the roll-on roll-off cargo ship Al Salmy 6. The Dubai-based company that owns the Al Salmy declined to immediately comment.

Images released by IRNA and Iranian state television matched with the Al Salmy 6.

The US Navy’s 5th Fleet, which patrols in the Middle East, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

