Hezbollah denies sending fighters to Ukraine in support of Russian invasion

Lebanon’s Hezbollah denied on Friday that any of its fighters were supporting the Russian military inside of Ukraine after Kyiv accused the Iran-backed group and Syria of sending mercenaries to support Moscow’s invasion.

“No one from Hezbollah, no fighter or military expert, went to this arena or any of the arenas of these wars,” the group’s secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah, said in televised remarks.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released a statement on Friday saying that around 1,000 Syrian mercenaries and Hezbollah fighters were recruited to fight in Ukraine.

In recent days, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an initiative to allow “volunteers” from the Middle East to join Russian forces invading Ukraine.

Hezbollah has fighters and experts fighting alongside the Assad regime in Syria and others in Yemen to support the Houthis.

Hezbollah also has strong ties and is believed to have experts and advisors helping the Iranian proxies and militias inside Iraq.

Read more: No. 2 US diplomat says it’s Putin’s fault that oil prices are going up