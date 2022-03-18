.
Rockets fall in Iraq’s Balad air base leaving no damage: Report

US Army soldiers look at an F-16 fighter jet during an official ceremony to receive four such aircraft from the United States, at a military base in Balad, Iraq, July 20, 2015. (Reuters)
Reuters

The Iraqi Security Media Cell said on Thursday that four rockets fell in open areas in Balad air base, leaving no damage or casualties, the state news agency (INA) reported.

Balad base, north of Baghdad, hosts US contractors and Iraqi fighter jets.

No group has claimed responsibility, but armed groups that some Iraqi officials say are backed by Iran have claimed similar incidents in the past.

On March 13, missiles launched from Iran targeted a new US consulate under construction in Erbil, northern Iraq, early on Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported citing US officials.

Twelve ballistic missiles were launched from outside Iraq to target Erbil the city, the state news agency quoted the Directorate General of Counter Terrorism in Kurdistan as saying.

