Abu Dhabi Crown Prince arrives in Egypt to meet president: WAM

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan meets in Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Sharm al-Sheikh, March 21, 2022. (Supplied)
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan meets in Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Sharm al-Sheikh, March 21, 2022. (Supplied)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan arrived in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm al-Sheikh on Monday to meet Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, state news agency WAM reported.

Israeli media reported that Israeli Prime Minister Bennett had also landed in Egypt where the three leaders would hold a trilateral summit.

- Developing

