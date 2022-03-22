Saudi Arabia welcomes ‘positive points’ in Lebanese PM statement

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday it welcomed the “positive points” in a statement by Lebanon’s prime minister.



Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati stressed in a statement on Monday the need to stop all Lebanon-originated activities that affect the security and stability of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab countries.



He added the Lebanese government is committed to strengthen cooperation with Saudi Arabia, following a phone call with Kuwait’s foreign minister, Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah.



The Saudi ministry said it welcomed Mikati’s statement, adding it hoped that it will “contribute to the restoration of Lebanon’s role and status on the Arab and international levels.”



Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries expelled Lebanese envoys last year in a diplomatic spat that has deepened Lebanon’s economic crisis, following critical comments by Lebanon’s Information Minister George Kordahi on the war in Yemen in late October.



Riyadh says the crisis with Lebanon had its origins in a Lebanese political setup that reinforces the dominance of the Iran-backed Hezbollah armed group and continues to allow endemic instability.



A financial meltdown has crashed the Lebanese currency over the past months and left most of the population facing poverty amid sky-rocketing commodity prices in the international markets.



