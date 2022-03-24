Blinken to meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince during trip to Morocco: State Department

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed next week as he makes stops in Israel, Palestine, Morocco and Algeria, the State Department said Thursday.

Blinken will start his trip in Israel and Palestine, where he’ll meet top officials from both sides.

He will underscore Washington’s commitment to Israel’s security while discussing the need to preserve the possibility of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

State Department Spokesman Ned Price said Blinken would also discuss Iran’s destabilizing activities.

Blinken will then fly to Morocco to meet with the country’s top officials.

“While in Rabat, the Secretary will also meet Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss regional security and international developments,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price said.

On the last leg of his trip, Blinken will head to Algeria. While in Algiers, Blinken will inaugurate the United States as the Country of Honor at the Algiers International Trade Fair, the largest trade show of its kind in Africa.

“During the course of his trip, the Secretary will emphasize to all of the foreign leaders he meets that the United States stands in solidarity with the government and people of Ukraine in the face of the Kremlin’s aggression,” Price said. “We will continue to work closely with our allies and partners to impose further costs on Putin and his enablers if Putin does not change course.”

